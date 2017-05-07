One dead after ambulance hits pedestrian on Highway 17

MCCLELLANVILLE, SC (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a deadly pedestrian crash involving an ambulance on Highway 17.

Officials confirm that deputies responded after Noon to Irving Manigalt Road and Hwy. 17. This is near St. James AME Church.

Officials say a private ambulance truck hit the the pedestrian. The pedestrian died, but no word on the person’s identity.

As of 3:00 p.m., the scene is still active. Highway 17 is reduced to 2 lanes.

News 2 has a crew on the scene and will update will more information as it becomes available.