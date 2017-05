Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and SLED need your help finding missing 8-year-old Iyana Lowery. On Friday, deputies responded to a home in Bennettsville where they found her mother dead. Deputies searched a neighbor’s house and sent a helicopter to look to Iyana Saturday. Deputies say they are exhausting their resources to find her. If you have information about where the child might be, you are asked to call 911.

