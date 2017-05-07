5k planned in memory of 17-year-old Gracie Benjamin

17-year-old Wando High School student Gracie Benjamin died in December. Police say she was killed by an aggressive driver. 32-year-old Jonathan Spicher of Summerville is charged with reckless homicide in the crash. Authorities say Spicher was speeding on Highway 526, drove up behind Gracie and began flashing his lights and honking. When Gracie tried to move out of the way, Spicher switched lanes at the same time, hitting Gracie’s SUV and causing it to flip several times.

Because of the crash, Gracie’s Hope 5K is hoping to raise awareness about reckless driving in Gracie’s memory. The run is happening on May 20th from 8:30- 11AM at Laurel Hill County Park. Registration is $30, and you can register by clicking here.