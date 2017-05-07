1 dead, 11-year-old flown to hospital after ATV crash in Berkeley County

ST. STEPHEN, SC (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Coroner is responding to a 4-wheeler wreck that left one person dead.
Authorities say the accident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Imperial Drive near Platt Road.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the ATV was traveling West on Imperial Drive when it ran off the road and hit a tree.
The rear passenger died. An 11-year-old girl was flown to the hospital with injuries.
SCHP is investigating.
This is a developing story, and New 2 will update Counton2.com as more information becomes available.