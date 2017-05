Aunt Jemima’s frozen pancakes, waffles, and french toast might be contaminated with Listeria. The recall of these products comes after testing at Pinnacle Foods plant indicated the presence of Listeria. The bacteria can cause fatal infections in young children and cause pregnant women to suffer miscarriages. Distributors and retailers are being notified so they can remove the products from store shelves. Click here to see the specific products listed in this recall.

Advertisement