Man Wounded in Shooting Near West Ashley Grocery Store

By Published:

 

CHARLESTON COUNTY –  Charleston County Deputies responded to a shooting Friday night in West Ashley. Shortly after 8 p.m. there were reports of gunshots heard in the area of Main Road and Savannah Hwy.

Deputies located several shell casings in the parking lat of the Publix near the intersection. They were notified a man was at St. Francis hospital with a gunshot wound. He was then transported to MUSC with life threatening injuries.

Deputies continue to investigate the shooting and are looking for other people that may have been involved. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or Charleston County consolidated dispatch at 843-743-7200.

