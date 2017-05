Kidding Around Yoga offers a monthly kids’ “Karma class”, or a free lesson for a good cause. The classes are targeted to kids of all ages, and in addition to getting them active, the class helps to teach life skills like stress management. Check out the video for more information. The next free lesson will be offered on June 11 from 10:30-11:30 AM at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park. 100% of the donations raised at that class will benefit “Begin with Books.”

