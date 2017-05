CHARLESTON (WCBD)- Charleston police need your help locating 52 year old Jaime Bell. She was last seen in the Daniel Island area on April 15th.

According to her daughter, Bell visits the Circle K Gas station on Island Park Drive.

She may be driving a white Pontiac sedan with a “Don’t Text and Drive” sticker on the bumper.

Please contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-3029 if you know the whereabouts of Jaime Bell.