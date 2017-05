CHARLESTON (WCBD)- Charleston police need your help locating 32 year old Jerome Anthony Brown. Authorities say he was last seen on Ashe Street on Friday, April 28th.

He has not been seen or heard from since. Police believe Brown may be in Hemingway or Myrtle Beach, in the company of a woman by the name of “Dee”.

If you know the whereabouts of Jerome Anthony Brown, please call the Charleston Central Detective on duty at 843-720-3029.