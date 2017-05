Unilever is voluntarily recalling Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices. They may contain Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices, and the known allergen is not listed on the box. People who have a peanut allergy could have a serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. It was distributed to stores nationwide.

The impacted product is in the 9 fl oz container with the UPC code 076840657940 and best by date of AUG1218LT2 and lot number AUG1218LT2.