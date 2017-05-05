Search underway for Georgetown County fisherman who fell off boat

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – According to Jason Lesley with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a search is underway for a person who fell off a fishing boat into the Black River Thursday evening.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the SC Department of Natural Resources in the search at Pea House Landing off of Big Dam Swamp Road, Lesley says.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say the search began close to 7 p.m. and as of 8:45 p.m., crews were still searching.

First Sgt. Ryan Williams with the Department of Natural Resources says crews will have to temporarily stop the search for the 19-year-old male with the bad weather in the area Thursday night, but the search will resume first thing in the morning as weather allows.

A dive team will also be out combing the area Friday morning, First Sgt. Williams adds.