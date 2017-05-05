Everyday Heroes: The Thornley Family

WADMALAW, SC (WCBD)- Thornley party of 14. A Wadmalaw family takes the words “big family” to a heartwarming level. The loving and unique family is not only big in size, they have big hearts as well.

They are proving the saying true, parenthood requires love not DNA.

We introduce you us George and Diana Thornley, our Everyday Heroes.

George and Diana Thornley have 12 children, from 8 months to 16 years old, adopted from around the world, Nine international adoptions and three within the United States.

The Thornley kids come from China, Ethiopia , Panama, Oregon, North Carolina, and New York.

When when George and Diana got married in 2005, they had no plans to have children. Diana says, “He has three biological children from his previous marriage, and so that was it. We were just traveling and doing fun things. Then George brought up the idea of adoption to me when we lived downtown and Christian World Adoption was right around the corner, and that’s what started it. We prayed about it, and felt that God was leading us to adopt. We just really started seeing the need for adoption, and we have enough space, and enough love to bring more kids into the family.”

Now the Thornleys advocate for adoption. George says, “If it was a perfect world, every time a kid cried and called out, there would be a parent for them, but this world is broken, needs to be fixed. Maybe we can fix it one child at a time. In this case three children at a time.”

Some of the Thornley kids were adopted as babies, others were older.

“There are many kids from many different countries and right here in America that need homes, at 3 years old, at 12 years old, at 14 years old,” says Diana. “It’s amazing when you see a child that comes home at the age of 13 and has never had the love of a family, and doesn’t know what unconditional love is.” Nine-year-old Bella Thornley was adopted from Ethiopia when she was . “They gave me a home, food, bed, and they love me a lot,” says Bella.

George and Diana say they have no plans to adopt more children right now, but they’ve said that before. Diana says, “We don’t know. We always say we’re done.” “But there is an empty seat in the van,” says George. “There’s one seat left,” Diana says.

The Thornley family travels around the world, and Diana is very hands on, very active at all of her kids schools and after school activities. She’s even seen at school sporting events with baby on her side helping to serve at the concession stand.

The Thornley family are big advocates for adoption. If you would like more information on adoption, contact Nightlight Christian Adoptions or Lifeline Children’s Services.

Diana says you can also contact her directly, 843-343-7399 or gcthornley@aol.com.