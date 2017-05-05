Active shooter reported at Laurens Co. plant, deputies say

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA)- Deputies are searching for a shooter who opened fire early Friday at a manufacturing facility in Laurens County.

Deputies say one person was shot around 5:40 a.m. Friday at Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. The plant is located at 101 International Boulevard in Fountain Inn.

About 100 employees have been evacuated.

Few details were immediately available about the suspect.

The plant supplies BMW with interior components for multiple models built by the automaker. Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is based in Shanghai with more than 100 manufacturing and technical centers in 17 countries.

This story is developing