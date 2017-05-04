Two jailed after police pursuit in Charleston County

Related Coverage Multiple agencies respond to vehicle pursuit on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested two people after a high-speed chase on Interstate 26 Thursday evening.

Henry Gourdin Young, 42, of Vance, is charged with possession of ice, crank, crack. Richard Kyle Betsill, 36, of Orangeburg, is facing a number of charges including failure to stop for blue lights, possession of ice, crank, crack, driving under suspension, and being a habitual offender.

Authorities say on Wednesday, May 3, officers were attempting a traffic stop on a vehicle on Mall Drive when the driver fled from the area. An incident report reveals the driver took officers on a pursuit from I-526 to I-26 West.

After traveling for several miles, the suspect pulled over to the side of the interstate into a grassy area. Two people in the car were arrested.

We’re told after searching the vehicle, officers found a “white clear baggie containing a white crystal-like substance, presumed to be methamphetamine.” The license plate on the vehicle also didn’t match the vehicle on file.

The vehicle was towed and Young and Betsill was transported to the Charleston County Jail.

Detention Center records show the pair is still in police custody.