Summerville man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing woman

On the afternoon of Tuesday, May 2nd, deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred in a vehicle on the roadside in the area of 135 Liberty Hall Road.

The investigation revealed that the suspect, JD Gray II, was driving his truck with the victim inside of it as they returned to his home from Summerville.

Gray pulled the truck to the side of the road near 135 Liberty Hall Road and, according to the victim, he began to choke the victim.

As the victim attempted to exit the vehicle, Gray opened a knife and ran around to her side of the truck. The victim stated that he stabbed her twice in the chest/neck area causing serious injuries.

The victim was able to escape and was transported to Trident Hospital in North Charleston where she admitted for treatment to her wounds. Her status is unknown at this time.

Deputies obtained a warrant for JD Gray II for Attempted Murder. He fled the area but was later apprehended by members of the US Marshal Task Force at a hotel near Laurens, SC. Gray was returned to Berkeley County and booked into the Hill Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing.