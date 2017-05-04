Sexual assault investigation involves several Goose Creek HS students

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that involves several students at Goose Creek High School.

A video of the purported incident had been circulating around campus and was obtained by the school resource officer.

According to a GCPD incident report, the SRO was able to identify three male students and a female victim in the video and track the video back to the student who reportedly recorded the incident

Police say the alleged incident did not occur on school grounds.

The victim told the officer in an interview that she snuck out of her house to go party with the boys in the video at an abandoned house on Joint Base Charleston.

Later in the interview, the victim told the SRO she got drunk then woke up naked with a light shining in her face. She told the officer she was unsure how her clothes were removed.

The phone the video was recorded on has been taken by GCPD and remains in their custody as evidence.

A spokesperson for the Berkeley County School District say no Goose Creek students have been arrested or charged.

District officials say their safety and security director been in contact with law enforcement on this issue.