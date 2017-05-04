School districts to hold Teacher of the Year Celebrations on Thursday

(WCBD) — Two Lowcountry school districts will hold Teacher of the Year Celebrations on Thursday, May 4.

Charleston County School District will hold its Teacher of the Year Celebration from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Convention Center in North Charleston.

During the event, the 2017 CCSD Teacher of the Year will be announced. The five finalists are Barbara C. Allen (Mount Pleasant Academy), Elizabeth O’Brien (Laurel Hill Primary), Mia Pace (Julian Mitchell Elementary), Eric Stallings (Baptist Hill Middle High), and Glenn Tollevsen, Jr. (Stono Park Elementary).

Dorchester School District Two will name its Teacher of the Year at Ashley Ridge High School on May 4. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.

All twenty-five Teachers of the Year from Dorchester District Two schools will be honored. The four district Rookie Teachers of the Year will also be recognized.

The 2017 District Teacher of the Year will also be announced. The five finalists are Rabiah Harris (Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary School), Dorothy McGrady (Oakbrook Elementary School;), Kurry Seymour (Oakbrook Middle School), Megan Hatcher (Sand Hill Elementary School), and Brent Hamric (Summerville High School).

Organizers of the Dorchester School District Two event say it is expected that the announcement of the Teacher of the Year will happen between 7:30 and 8 p.m