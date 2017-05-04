SCDNR to waive license fees for terminally ill children

Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into effect Wednesday, May 3rd, authorizing the director of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) to waive hunting and fishing license fees for anyone under the age of 21 who has been diagnosed with a terminal or life-threatening illness or injury. The person must also be sponsored by the Outdoor Dream Foundation in order to qualify for the waived fees.

The Outdoor Dream Foundation is a 501(c)(3) based in Anderson, S.C., and it is completely driven by volunteers. It works with sick and injured children from all across the United States and has a close working relationship with three pediatric oncology centers located in South Carolina.

“We’re really excited about this,” Outdoor Dream Foundation Founder Brad Jones exclaimed. “Getting these kids outside aids in the healing process and lets them have a sense of accomplishment.”

SCDNR has hosted special hunts for sick children for many years, and the officers involved in this cause say they are happy to see this bill pass.

“We support non-profit, charitable organizations like the Outdoor Dream Foundation who offer children with life-threatening illnesses the opportunity to experience hunting and fishing in our state,” SCDNR Maj. Jamie Landrum stated. “It’s a great way for us to give back to the people who support us.”

For more information, click here.