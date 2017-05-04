

Academic excellence, individualized learning and Biblical principles, Riverpointe Christian Academy offers a unique learning environment for students. We’re in West Ashley for our Cool School of the week.

The Learning Center is kind of a unique educational environment. The Learning Center at Riverpointe Christian Academy blends home school, Montessori, and traditional learning environments.

“It’s based on Biblical principals and individualized learning and academic excellence. Each student has their own office, each student works at their own pace,” says Clint Jones the Learning Center supervisor.

The combined class has students from third through 12th grade. Along with core subjects, students study bible, art, and music as well. Jones says, “The lowest grade we allow students to get is 80. Mastery is what we call it. They’re mastery of a subject, so when they go from subject to subject, they at least have a firm understanding of 80 percent of the material before they can go on to the next subject.” Students grade their own work, but there are accountability measures in place to ensure students have mastered the material. “The only homework we give is what you don’t accomplish in class, so if you get all your work down in school, you have no homework. The only grades we put in are the test.”

The center has three teacher supervisors. Students use flags to communicate with them. Jones says, “Everybody has two flags, American flag and a Christian flag. The American flag is if they have a simple yes or no question. The Christian flag is for if they need academic help.” Sophomore Alex Woods says, “The curriculum is awesome, and you can work at your own pace, that’s what I like about it.”

Riverpointe is truly a family affair. Kathy and Robert Jones are the school’s administrator and principal. They’re also husband and wife. The students call them Nans and Pops. Their son Clint is an instructor in the Learning Center.

Principal Robert Jones says, “We have an opportunity to actually get in the lives of students. They’re not just a number. They’re a real human being. We got to love on ’em, fuss at ’em and we get to teach ’em.” School administrator kathy Jones says, “It goes back to teaching the child, and not the curriculum, because of the life skills that are included, the goal setting, the integrity. There is just so much built into this curriculum than just academics. It’s going to make difference in their life.”

The curriculum at Riverpointe is based on an International program, ACE ministries, Accelerated Christian Education.

Coming up Friday on News 2, we’ll present Riverpointe Christian academy with our cool school award.

We want to hear about the good things that are going on at your school. Just send an email to Octavia at omitchell@ wcbd.com.

Riverpointe Christian Academy View as list View as gallery Open Gallery