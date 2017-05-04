Phishing scam targets Gmail users

A warning from google, there is a dangerously real looking phishing scam popping up in email boxes, asking you to open a google document.

Google says quote:

“We have taken action to protect users against an email impersonating google docs, and have disabled offending accounts.”

We are investigating a phishing email that appears as Google Docs. We encourage you to not click through & report as phishing within Gmail. — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

This is how it works:

When you click on the link in the email, you’re taken to a page to open the “Google docs” app using your google account.

If you do this, you give scammers access to your email account and contacts.

If you clicked the link, check your google app permissions. Make sure you remove the one called “Google docs.”

It is not clear how widespread the attack is or who is behind it.