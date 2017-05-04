Man seriously injured in Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Hollywood.

Authorities say just after midnight on Thursday, May 4, deputies responded to 4436 Sands Road in Hollywood where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back.

Medics transported the male to a local hospital with serious injuries.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

