Man fleeing from traffic stop crashes into North Charleston business

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD) — North Charleston Police arrested one person after failing to stop at a traffic stop crashing into a business.

Shaun Laval Jenkins, 29, of North Charleston is facing multiple charges including, possession of cocaine, unlawful carrying of a firearm, driving under suspension, and failure to stop for blue lights.

Authorities say on Thursday, May 4 at 2:21 a.m., North Charleston Police attempted a traffic stop on the driver of a black two-door Honda Accord for driving with no headlights.

The vehicle fled the traffic stop near Dorchester Road, made a left onto Rivers Ave, and made a U-turn in the middle of the street and stop. When officers exited their vehicles with weapon drawn to attempt to stop the car, the driver took off again down Rivers Ave towards Cosgrove where the speeds were about 60 MPH, according to an incident report.

The pursuit went onto Cherokee Street, the parking lot of the South Carolina Department of Social Services office on Rivers Avenue, and several other side streets before ending at 4287 Spruill Ave where the suspect vehicle collided with the Reddy Ice building.

The suspect then fled the vehicle on foot and ran into the gated area of the business. A Charleston Police K-9 found the suspect underneath a Reddy Ice truck about 30 minutes later, the incident report added.

A stolen Kahr PM 45 pistol from Mount Pleasant was also found on the floorboard of the passenger side of the vehicle.

Jenkins is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.