The Charleston Police Department is conducting an investigation into a found human right foot that was found.

The foot was found encased in a black sock inside the below Adidas Samoa Shoe, a men’s size 9. It was found at the Charleston City Marina at 17 Lockwood Drive on Monday, May 1st.

You’re asked to call the Charleston Police Department (843-743-7200) or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry (843-554-1111) if you have any information about a missing person that may be tied to this case.