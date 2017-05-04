Gaffney HS teacher named SC Teacher of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – An English teacher at Gaffney Senior High School has been named the top teacher in the state.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced that Erin Fox is the 2018 South Carolina Teacher of the Year.

“Erin truly embodies the qualities and characteristics of a great educator,” said Spearman. “She is so deserving of this honor and I look forward to working with her over the next year to continue to lift up the teaching profession and empower educators across our state.”

The Teacher of the Year program honors and recognized exceptional teachers at the district, state, and national level.

The winner serves for one school year as a roving ambassador, attends speaking engagements, works with teacher cadets and teaching fellows, and leads the State Teacher Forum while serving as spokesperson for over 48,000 teachers.

As part of the honor, Fox will get $25,000 and a brand new BMW to drive for one year.