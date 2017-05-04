Free carriage tours for first responders, military personnel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Palmetto Carriage Works will offer free carriage tours to Charleston’s first responders, military personnel and their spouse and children starting Thursday, May 4.

The start corresponds with International Firefighters’ Day on May 4 and will conclude shortly after Memorial Day at the end of May.

“We wanted an opportunity to give back to the members of our community who give so much of their lives in service of others,” company spokesperson Victoria Moore said. “This is just a small token of our appreciation for all the work and sacrifice they make each and every day.”

To receive a free carriage ride, you will have to make a reservation at the Big Red Barn and show your badge or ID.

“Palmetto Carriage Works, at its core, is all about care – caring for our animals, our employees, our guests and our community,” General Manager Tommy Doyle said. “We’re excited to show our care in another tangible way to these amazing men, women and their families who serve our local communities and our nation.”

Tours leave daily from 8 Guignard Street in Downtown Charleston and run continuously from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., typically departing every 15 minutes.

Parking will be offered in their lot on the corner of Anson and Pinckney Street.

For more information, call 843-723-8145 or visit www.palmettocarriage.com.