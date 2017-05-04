Cleaning gun leads to accidental shooting in Awendaw

Related Coverage Authorities respond to reported shooting in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) — An 82-year-old man is recovering after the gun he was cleaning accidentally went off, striking him.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the incident to happened the 1200 block of 15 Mile Landing Drive at 7:28 a.m.

We’re told a man placed his gun down after cleaning it and turned off the lights. That’s when the gun went off, hitting him int he leg.

He told investigators that he didn’t call for help because he was having trouble with his phone.

Medics took him to the hospital with minor injuries.

