Charleston International taxiways reopen after construction

A $24 million investment in infrastructure that supports the commercial airline industry and Boeing aircraft manufacturing at Charleston International Airport is now complete.

Taxiways A, B, and G reopened at the end of April following 17 months of construction that included drainage improvements, reconstruction of taxiway pavement, and upgraded signs and lighting. The project was made possible with grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

“The existing taxiways were installed when the airport was built 30 years ago. While sound due to outstanding maintenance, it was time to replace them to ensure many more years of service,” said Hernan E. Peña Jr., vice president of engineering at the Charleston County Aviation Authority, which owns and operates CHS along with Mount Pleasant Regional Airport and Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island.

Investment in the airport’s infrastructure is important to the continued growth and development of the region’s commerce, travel, tourism and trade, Peña said.

While the Department of Defense owns and maintains the airport’s two runways, the Aviation Authority is responsible for the taxiways and apron surrounding the airport. Boeing SC, located adjacent to the airport, uses both the taxiways and runways in the production of its 787 Dreamliners.

The taxiway improvement work was performed by Anthony Allega Cement Contractors of Cleveland, Ohio, and ADC Engineering of Charleston.