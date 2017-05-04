Brief, deadly police encounter leaves lasting reverberations

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A Justice Department official says a deadly confrontation with two white Louisiana police officers that left a black man dead lasted just 90 seconds.

It took 10 months for prosecutors to conclude the officers didn’t commit a federal crime – but the aftershock from the killing that shook Baton Rouge continues to reverberate.

Relatives of the slain 37-year-old Alton Sterling are urging state authorities to bring charges following Wednesday’s official announcement that neither officer will face federal criminal charges.

Acting U.S Attorney Corey Amundson said that while the videos of Alton Sterling’s fatal shooting are “disturbing,” nothing on the tapes amounted to a federal crime.

Sterling struggled with Baton Rouge police officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II before Salamoni shot him six times outside a convenience store last July.