Bridges washed away in 2015 flood to reopen in S. Carolina

MANNING, S.C. (AP) – Several bridges on U.S. Highway 301 north of Manning are being reopened more than 18 months after historic flooding in South Carolina destroyed them.

The Department of Transportation said in a statement that it will hold a ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday to celebrate the three new bridges that have been built over the Black River in northern Clarendon County.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, May 4, in Clarendon County https://t.co/cLsLHkUFj8 — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) May 3, 2017

The bridges were washed away when nearly 2 feet of rain fell over two days in the area. The Black River crested at a record 22.6 feet nearly 25 miles downstream in Kingstree. That is more than 10 feet above flood stage.

The new U.S. 301 bridges are about 10 miles north of Manning.