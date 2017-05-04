Authorities respond to unresponsive toddler in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, SC (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston County responded to an unresponsive toddler Thursday evening.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:18 p.m., deputies assisted EMS with an emergency medical call on Mineral Springs Rd in Hollywood.

Deputies on scene reported that an 18-month old child was found unresponsive in a bath.

The child was transported in critical condition to the hospital.

