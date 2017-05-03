No federal charges for Baton Rouge officers in Sterling shooting

By Published:
Everett Matthews
Everett Matthews, of Baton Rouge, La., holds up a sign outside the Triple S Food Mart, where Alton Sterling was killed last year, in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The U.S. Justice Department has decided not to charge two white Baton Rouge police officers in the death of Sterling, whose death was captured on cellphone video, fueling protests in Louisiana's capital and beyond. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – The Justice Department’s decision not to charge two white Baton Rouge police officers in the shooting death of a black man may not be the final legal chapter in the case.

The department’s decision doesn’t preclude state authorities from conducting their own investigation of Alton Sterling’s fatal shooting last summer and pursuing their own criminal charges in the case.

A person familiar with the Justice Department’s decision disclosed it to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person was not authorized to talk publicly about the decision and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Dozens of people gathered Tuesday outside the store where Sterling was shot and killed during a struggle with the two officers in July. They held hands and prayed before urging state authorities to take action.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s