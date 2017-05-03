MUSC pharmacy tech accused of embezzling thousands

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An employee at the Medical University of South Carolina is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the hospital over the course of two years.

Jennifer Maynard is charged with embezzling public funds and was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

MUSC’s Internal Audit Office says there is reason to believe Maynard embezzled an estimated $10,500 from the hospital’s outpatient pharmacy located on the first floor of MUSC.

According to the Charleston County Detention Center’s website, Maynard is still in jail.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.