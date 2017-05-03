Man hospitalized after ‘small explosion’ in Old Village

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in the Old Village Wednesday.

One man remains hospitalized after suffering severe burns to his arms and face.

Neighbors described hearing a ‘small explosion’ just after midday.

Mount Pleasant Police and Fire department barricaded both directions of McCants Drive for more than an hour as they processed the scene.

Officials say the fire in the backyard and on part of a structure was put out in just a few minutes.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.