Janet Jackson brings STATE OF THE WORLD TOUR to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Janet Jackson is bringing her STATE OF THE WORLD TOUR to the Palmetto State.

The tour will make a stop in Columbia at the Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, December 16.

You will have the chance to snag tickets during a presale opportunity online on May 4 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. To purchase click here and enter the code SOUNDCHECK. Ticket limit is 8

The only official sources for purchasing tickets for this show are ColonialLifeArena.com, ticketmaster.com, livenation.com or the Live Nation and ticketmaster apps, according to a news release.

Tickets held for previous Unbreakable tour dates at Colonial Life Arena will be honored for the new date, Saturday, December 16.

Additional details available at ColonialLifeArena.com.