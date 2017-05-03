Cool School: Riverpointe Christian Academy

Academic excellence, individualized learning and Biblical principles, Riverpointe Christian Academy offers a unique learning environment for students. We’re in West Ashley for our Cool School of the week.

Riverpointe Christian Academy was founded in 19-68, but changed names over the years. The school has two campuses, in West Ashley and North Charleston, with 115 students, six weeks through 12th grade.

Riverpointe is faith based but not affiliated with a church. The private school teaches Christian principals. “There’s a lot of one on one interaction between student and teacher,says school administrator Kathy Jones. “There’s a lot of hands on. We want to make sure, no child falls through the crack, because of our curriculum and because of our staff, we’re able to do that. We’re able to know where all of the children are. We’re able to learn a lot about them personally,”Jones says. Sophomore Alex Woods says, “The teachers make it special. I feel like the curriculum is awesome, and you can work at your own pace. That’s what I like about it.” Teacher Sharon White says,”Students learn at their own pace. They’re all individuals. It’s not a cookie cutter type situation. It’s more than just academic here. We try to meet the needs of the entire students, not just their academic needs, but their social and spiritual needs as well.”

Five-year-old Emerald Mizzell says, “We talk about God and we sing about God.”

This summer, Riverpointe will move to a larger facility in North Charleston with a full science lab, gym, and outdoor field. Coming up tonight on News 2 at 5,. we’ll tell you about riverpointe’s unique learning center… and we’ll tell you how the learning experience is truly a family affair.

