Authorities search for missing West Ashley teenager

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Authorities say Melah Jenkins was reported missing after she did not return home from West Ashley High School on Monday, May 1. She was last seen at school at around 2:15 p.m.

Jenkins is described as an African-American female standing at 5’3 and weighing100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a light blue dress with white stripes and black flat shoes.

If you have any information, contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 or Detective Ambrose at 843-720-2486.