Authorities call death in Adams Run ‘suspicious’

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCBD)– The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a ‘suspicious death’ in Adams Run.

Deputies tell us they responded to 5349 Jupiter Hill Road shortly after 12:30 p.m.

According to CCSO a man was found deceased on the property.

Detectives are treating this as a suspicious death investigation. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Coroner’s Office to determine the identity of the subject and the cause of death.

If anyone has any information to assist with the investigation, please call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.