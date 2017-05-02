Trump admin relaxes healthy standard for school meals

WASHINGTON (AP) – Schools won’t have to cut the salt in kids’ meals just yet. And they can skip the whole grains and replace the non-fat milk with 1 percent. That’s the word from the Trump administration on Monday.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue traveled to a school in Leesburg, Virginia, to announce that the administration was rolling back some nutrition standards for federally subsidized school meals.

Former first lady Michelle Obama had pushed hard for her healthy eating initiative, but some schools complained that the Obama administration standards were too restrictive. And some students didn’t like the taste.

Perdue said, “If kids aren’t eating the food, and it’s ending up in the trash, they aren’t getting any nutrition – thus undermining the intent of the program.”