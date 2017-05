A Georgia toddler became a viral sensation for his recreation of one of the most iconic comedies of the 1990s, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

On April 15, Georgia-based photographer Neshaszda Wright posted a Facebook video of her son Princeton Wright as Will Smith’s character. The video shows young Princeton reenacting some of your favorite scenes from the intro of the show Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which ran from 1990 to 1996.

The video now has more than 1,699,000 views.