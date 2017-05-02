Suspected burglar arrested, shoe with name on it left at scene say NC deputies

MARION, NC (WSPA) – A man is under arrest in western North Carolina after deputies say they identified him because he left a shoe behind at the scene with his name written on it.

Jonathan Troy Lewis, 30, was also shot by the homeowner after McDowell County investigators say he broke into a home on West Cascade Drive through a window.

Deputies say he entered the house around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and was confronted by the homeowner. The man said he pointed a handgun at Lewis and fired a shot as the suspect, who escaped out the same window.

Lewis was hit in the leg according to deputies. Friends took Lewis for treatment at Frye Hospital in Hickory. He told doctors and hospital staff he shot himself.

Lewis was charged after deputies found a shoe at the break-in scene with “Jon Lewis” written on the bottom.