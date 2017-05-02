One injured in stabbing in North Charleston

North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- One person is injured after a stabbing in North Charleston.

Officials tell us the call came in at 9:23 p.m. on Piedmont road.

Authorities with north Charleston Fire and EMS responded and transported one person to the hospital.

That person has not been identified and their condition is unknown.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

