McDonald’s touts ‘frork’ fry utensil to promote new burgers

By Published:
This photo provided by McDonald's shows a demonstration of the company's new french fry-centric utensil, the "frork," as part of a campaign to promote its new line of burgers. McDonald's says the utensil has an opening where people can insert some fries, which act as edible tines. The stunt is intended to draw attention to the chain's new "Signature Crafted Recipes." (McDonald's via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s is touting a new french fry-centric utensil — the “frork” — as part of a campaign to promote its new line of burgers.

The chain says the utensil has an opening where people can insert some fries, which act as edible tines. McDonald’s says it will give away 100,000 of them to people who buy the new burgers starting May 5. It’s the latest push by McDonald’s Corp. to drum up excitement and get people into its restaurants, after four years of declining customer transactions in the United States.

The stunt is intended to draw attention to the chain’s new “Signature Crafted Recipes.” McDonald’s calls the utensil “edible, utilitarian and desperately innovative,” but also “superfluous.” It made a mock infomercial that it posted online.

