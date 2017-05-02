Fox News co-president Bill Shine is out

By Published:
Bill Shine, Rupert Murdoch
In this April 24, 2017 photo, Fox News co-president Bill Shine, right, leaves a New York restaurant with Rupert Murdoch, second from right, the executive chairman of 21st Century Fox. The turmoil at Fox News Channel has claimed another victim. The network said Monday, May 1, that Shine, a longtime lieutenant of ousted Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, is out. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) – Fox News Channel says co-president Bill Shine is out, the latest high-level departure at a network beset with charges of harassment and discrimination that have already claimed founding CEO Roger Ailes, leading personality Bill O’Reilly and a top financial executive.

Shine was not accused of any direct wrongdoing. But the longtime Ailes lieutenant was considered vulnerable because of claims that he looked the other way as charges of toxic workplace behavior piled up.

His leadership experience learned at Ailes’ feet was considered invaluable for the top-rated cable network, and Shine had been named co-president with Jack Abernethy upon Ailes’ departure. Abernethy, who has spent much of his time at Fox working with Fox-owned broadcast stations and not the news channel, remains. Fox also said that it was promoting two other executives, Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace, into more prominent newsroom roles.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s