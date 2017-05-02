Charleston County deputy involved in crash following pursuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County Deputy was involved in an early morning crash Tuesday following a pursuit, according to Charleston County dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell News 2, the crash happened in the 2000 block of Delaware Avenue in North Charleston sometime before 3:30 a.m.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened after a pursuit. There are no details on whether the person involved in that chase was also involved in the wreck.

