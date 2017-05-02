Suspect involved in West Ashley bank robbery in custody

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are investigating a reported bank robbery in West Ashley.

Authorities say the incident at the Wells Fargo Bank on Orleans Road was reported at 10:34 a.m. on Tuesday.

West Ashley High School was put on a code yellow lockdown as a precaution due to police activity. The lockdown has since been lifted.

According to authorities the suspect is now in custody.

