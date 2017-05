ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police say they got a report of three bodies found at the Garden Apartments at 165 South French Broad Avenue.

A call came in at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday about a body at apartment 4F, according to Captain Stony Gonce.

Investigators are currently on scene looking for evidence.

We have a crew on the scene.

We will update this articles when we get more information.