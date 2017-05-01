Walmart evacuated due to bomb threat

North Charleston, SC (WCBD)- A Walmart on Dorchester road has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

North Charleston Police, Fire, and Dorchester EMS responded to the call just after 9 o’clock Monday night.

The building was cleared and no explosives were found.

