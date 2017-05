Related Coverage Authorities search for missing swimmer

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The body of a missing 15-year-old swimmer was recovered from the Tailrace Canal, Sunday evening.

The Berkeley County Rescue Squad and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office searched the area April 31 for the missing teen.

According to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury, the victim drowned in a swimming accident. His body was found 10:17 p.m.

His identity is expected to be released Monday, May 1.