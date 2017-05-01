Storm Team 2 issues Weather Alert Day

Published:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Storm Team 2 has issued a Weather Alert Day for Monday, May 1.

Meteorologist Josh Marthers says expect a mixture of sun and clouds Monday with highs ranging from around 80 on the coast to near 85 inland. South winds will gust to 30 MPH at times will create rough seas and surf.

Small Craft Advisories and Rip Current Alerts are in place for the coast.

Monday afternoon into evening, our focus will shift to a line of strong thunderstorms approaching from the west.

With very warm and humid air in place and strong wind fields through a deep layer of the atmosphere, isolated to widely scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible. The best chance of severe thunderstorms will generally be along and northwest of a line from Walterboro to Summerville to Georgetown. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Based off of the latest guidance, the highest risk of thunderstorms will be from about 5 p.m. afternoon through midnight. Be alert and ready to take action if warnings are issued.

Drier air will build in behind that front making for a nice and less humid day through Wednesday. Temperatures will also cool down just a bit but a major drop in humidity will be quite noticeable. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Another storm system will arrive Thursday with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely once again.

Much cooler and drier air will arrive for the weekend.

