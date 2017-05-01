SCHP encourages motorcycle safety during spring rallies

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says more than 30 people have died in motorcycle-related accidents in South Carolina so far in 2017. Some wrecks were in the Lowcountry, including 4 within 2 weeks.

Now that we’re in spring, we may see more motorcycles as bike rallies rev up along the coast.

Craig Zendt with North Ridge Custom Cycles in West Ashley is working to get motorcycles finished with repairs before the bike rallies start.

“There’s something about a Harley Davidson the vibration the hose power the torque,” Zendt says.

However, he says that feeling of freedom comes with a risk

“We’ve had family members that have died. We’ve had friends that have died … It’s something that you know when you climb on your motorcycle, you know it’s something that could happen.”

He stocks his store with some of the best safety gear for his customers.

“The helmet and the gears that we carry here is DOT (Department of Transportation), so it’s a helmet that’s built for safety,” said Zendt.

But, it can’t protect you while it’s sitting on the shelf. Riders need to actually wear it. And in South Carolina, it’s not legally required to wear a helmet.

Zendt says, though, “everyone should wear helmets.”

Drivers on four wheels also have a responsibility. The highway patrol wants you to “look twice, save a life.”

“Look both ways, and then look both ways again to make sure it’s clear before a passenger car pulls out of a driveway, or starts backing up, or even in a parking lot,” says Lance Corporal Matt Southern.

Zendt says drivers also should keep their eyes on the road.

“The whole texting and driving thing … A lot of our customers will come in, and they’ll say, ‘we just about got hit, and it was somebody on a cell phone, someone that was texting with their head down,’” says Zendt.

Harley Davidson Dealerships across the country host riding schools to instruct riders about proper safety precautions. There are even some classes specifically for women.